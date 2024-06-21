Lexicon Pharma Resubmits Sotagliflozin NDA For Type 1 Diabetes; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) announced Friday that it has resubmitted its New Drug Application or NDA for sotagliflozin to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to insulin therapy for glycemic control in people with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Lexicon shares were gaining around 4.7 percent to trade at $1.83.

The decision was taken after multiple interactions with and recent feedback from the FDA. The company anticipates six- month review and potential launch in early 2025.

The FDA in 2019 issued a complete response letter or CRL regarding the NDA for sotagliflozin for type 1 diabetes. In 2021, at Lexicon's request, the FDA issued a public Notice of Opportunity for Hearing or NOOH on whether there were grounds for denying such approval.

In late 2023, Lexicon and FDA subsequently agreed to hold the NOOH proceedings in abeyance in order to engage in talks regarding a path forward for resubmission and potential approval of the NDA.

The company now noted that the application remains in "filed" status at the FDA, and that it expects to receive a formal communication from FDA within 30 days of today's submission establishing the action date.

Lonnel Coats, director and chief executive officer, said, "We are confident in the benefit/risk profile of sotagliflozin for people with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease or CKD, and our team has been resolute in identifying and pursuing a regulatory path forward. We are now one step closer to bringing this important potential therapy to market for the many people who suffer from type 1 diabetes and CKD, and who could benefit from an adjunct to insulin therapy for glycemic control."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com