Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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11.06.2026 15:45:55
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals vs. Pfizer: Which Drugmaker Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors deciding between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) face a choice between an emerging high-growth biotech player and an established global pharmaceutical titan with massive scale.These two companies operate at opposite ends of the size spectrum, with one focusing on specialized precision medicine while the other manages a vast portfolio of vaccines and therapies. This comparison explores their recent financial health and risk profiles.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals operates as a contender among biotech stocks by utilizing gene science to develop treatments for chronic conditions. The company primarily focuses on its commercial product, INPEFA, while licensing its programs to partners like Viatris for international markets. Specific customer concentration data was not disclosed in recent filings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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