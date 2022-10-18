|
18.10.2022 16:00:00
Lexicon Tech Solutions To Open Satellite Repair Facilities for K-12 Districts
First "on demand" repair facility will open in early 2023 serving Lake County Schools and surrounding districts
CONYERS, Ga. and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a leader in student device maintenance and repair services for K-12 districts, is pleased to announce the launch of satellite repair facilities through its AlwaysLearning™ device maintenance program.
"Our initial rollout targets large districts in populated areas," said Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions. "This allows us to put up a centralized repair facility. We'll employ one technician for every 10,000 student devices, and provide Lexicon drivers for device pick-up and drop-off to expedite turn times."
The first facility will open in Orlando, Florida to serve Lake County Public Schools and surrounding districts.
"Lexicon has been successful in the K-12 space because we anticipate and think through our partner districts' challenges and needs well in advance of them occurring," says King. "Opening on-demand repair sites is one more way we're able to provide the level of service our clients expect from us."
He notes the company has never lost a K-12 client.Industry Leader In Turn Times & Repair Rates
Lexicon is known for saving districts money by repairing what most other providers would have to replace. A+ certified technicians perform component-level repair with specialized microelectronics (BGA rework; X-ray inspected welds; Key-injection). All reported and unreported issues are fixed.
"Component-level repairs will come to Atlanta, but having a satellite facility is ideal for fast-turn repairs such as screens, ports, and deployments," notes COO David Word.
Lexicon boasts a 99.97% first-time repair rate, meaning that for every 4,000 devices repaired, only one returns.AlwaysLearning™
AlwaysLearning™ is Lexicon's proven device management solution. Customizations for districts include unlimited ADP, fully managed deployments, spare pool management, and now on-demand repair facilities.
For pricing information or to learn more about Lexicon and AlwaysLearning™, call 800-678-1744 or email alwayslearning@lexicontech.com.About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS
Lexicon Tech Solutions provides technology maintenance solutions to K-12 districts of all sizes, rural and urban. Clients include Atlanta Public Schools, Henry County, DeKalb County, and Lake County schools. Through the AlwaysLearning™ device management program, Lexicon guarantees zero downtime for students. Visit www.lexiconK12.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexicon-tech-solutions-to-open-satellite-repair-facilities-for-k-12-districts-301644910.html
SOURCE Lexicon Technologies
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Mittwoch Verluste beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen kaum verändert. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet. Die Erholungsrally an der Wall Street setzte sich im Dienstagshandel schwungvoll fort.