LexisNexis Adds New Capabilities and Enhancements to CounselLink, the Legal Industry's Leading Enterprise Legal Management Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® CounselLink® today announced the release of version 22.1 of its industry-leading enterprise legal management (ELM) solution. This release delivers significant new features across the entire legal management process to help legal departments streamline work and matter management, better predict costs and demonstrate their value to their business.

CounselLink delivers new features across the entire legal management process to help legal departments streamline work.

"As the leading ELM platform, CounselLink is committed to driving continuous innovation and product improvement and putting the most critical requirements of our customers first," said CounselLink Vice President of Product Management, Aaron Pierce. "With each release we add new tools and deeper capabilities to help legal departments lower costs, make budgets more predictable, manage risk and improve decision-making."

To help improve the way in-house legal departments run, the updated ELM platform addresses a variety of key operational areas. Some of the many new features include:

Enhanced Microsoft Outlook add-in to streamline tasks, eliminating need to switch applications

Upgraded visual dashboard to analyze and report on outside counsel billing compliance

Expanded budgeting capabilities to better manage and reconcile spend against projections

Expanded invoice review functionality to allow greater usability across multiple sessions

Expanded allocation capabilities for better financial oversight and user role management

New API integrations that improve interoperability with other financial and workflow tools

The greater visibility into in-house operations delivered by CounselLink helps legal departments run more effectively as a business. Key learnings from enterprise legal management solutions can help teams anticipate events or develop tactical initiatives for better strategic planning and workflow. Through this basis of continuous improvement, legal teams will be better able to both demonstrate their value to the business and succeed in their tasks.

About CounselLink

LexisNexis® CounselLink® is the leading enterprise legal management solution designed to help corporate legal departments gain 100% visibility into their work, matters and invoices. For nearly 30 years, CounselLink has been providing innovative solutions for corporate legal departments crafted from the insights of thought leaders, industry expertise, and customer feedback. CounselLink delivers Work Management, Financial Management, and Vendor Management solutions in one easy-to-use, cloud-based platform for controlling costs, maximizing productivity, and making better decisions – all supported by powerful analytics that provide you with the necessary data to demonstrate your department's value. Learn more about CounselLink at www.counsellink.com.

Contact:

Dasha Wise

LexisNexis® CounselLink®

dasha.wise@lexisnexis.com



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-adds-new-capabilities-and-enhancements-to-counsellink-the-legal-industrys-leading-enterprise-legal-management-platform-301487993.html

SOURCE LexisNexis