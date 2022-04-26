LexisNexis® Reed Tech™ and Schlafender Hase® Alliance Provides Mutual Customer Benefits for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

HORSHAM, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Technology and Information Services Inc. (Reed Tech™), a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced an alliance with Schlafender Hase®, the market leader for intelligent, automated proofreading software and services for regulated industries. Current and prospective customers of both companies can leverage exclusive benefits as part of this new alliance ecosystem. Pharmaceutical labelers who have regulatory deadlines for US FDA can benefit from the expert conversion and submission services offered by Reed Tech while ensuring reduced risk and greater accuracy in the proofreading process for drug labels and related documentation with Schlafender Hase's TVT®, the Text Verification Tool®.

The complementary solutions of Reed Tech & Schlafender Hase offer critical efficiency gains for specialty manufacturers.

"Schlafender Hase is already a trusted ally as part of our pharmaceutical SPL (Structured Product Labeling) conversion process. By offering our UDI and pharma customers the benefits of TVT, we continue advancing our mission of providing innovation for the unique workflows of these specialty manufacturers. Ensuring the accuracy of labels, barcodes, graphics and IFU language is essential. With TVT®, regulatory team members around the world benefit from superior, automated proofreading in order to reduce risk and meet the compliance requirements of local health authorities," said Arshad Rahman, General Manager of the Reed Tech Life Sciences division.

"Schlafender Hase is pleased to recognize Reed Tech as an industry-leading, core SPL conversion service provider. It will be productive for our customers to have access to their deep understanding of regulatory submission requirements for drug manufacturers and distributors," said Peter Muller, Sales Director, North America at Schlafender Hase. Those manufacturers bringing new products to market or maintaining existing portfolios will benefit from the subject-matter expertise offered by Reed Tech."

Both the pharmaceutical and medical device industries are continually upgrading processes and preparing for multiple global health authority requirements. The complementary solutions and services between Reed Tech and Schlafender Hase offer critical efficiency gains in managing the product life cycle.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Reed Tech serves manufacturers and distributors of medical device and drug products, and for those who support them in consulting and IT roles by delivering better outcomes for the collection, transformation, submission and analysis of regulatory data. Our solutions support the innovation ecosystem and enable you to achieve regulatory compliance and improved product data management contributing to impactful innovations to our world. The corporate mission is to advance humanity by delivering better outcomes to the innovation community. Reed Tech is a LexisNexis® company. For more information, please visit ReedTech.com

About Schlafender Hase

Schlafender Hase leads the way in intelligent, automated text and graphic proofreading solutions. With its flagship product, TVT®, the Text Verification Tool®, users can quickly compare source content with output formats, detecting changes and deviations prior to publication.

Schlafender Hase serves regulated industries across the globe. Clients include the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as healthcare regulatory bodies. The continued success of Schlafender Hase is based on delivering quality products and a strong understanding of customer pain points. Easy to use, our products reduce proofreading workloads, assure the quality of printed and online materials, and mitigate the risk of costly errors.

Founded in 2001, Schlafender Hase GmbH is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with a subsidiary in the US. More at: www.schlafenderhase.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-reed-tech-and-schlafender-hase-alliance-provides-mutual-customer-benefits-for-pharmaceutical-and-medical-device-companies-301526653.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Reed Tech