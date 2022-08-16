LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named Best Cybersecurity Provider by WatersTechnology

The Waters Rankings Celebrate and Recognize the Initiatives, Innovation and Achievements of Technology and Data Providers

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it was named 2022's Best Cybersecurity Provider by Waters Rankings. Voted on by thousands of end users, the Waters Rankings are the only awards program where WatersTechnology's readers determine category winners. The Waters Rankings reflect the financial services industry's best-in-class data management, regulation and technology service providers across 35 categories.

This year, Waters Rankings acknowledged the LexisNexis Risk Solutions suite of unique products including LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, a global enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication trusted by leading global brands to inform moment-by-moment transaction decisions. LexisNexis Risk Solutions delivers technologies and tools that keep valuable commerce in motion by effectively mitigating risk to protect critical revenue streams. Its solutions combine the advantages of innovative analytics and data technology with expansive physical and digital identity intelligence.

"It is an honor to win this prestigious award and to receive recognition by WatersTechnology's readers for our best-in-class solutions," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Just as the cybersecurity landscape constantly evolves, so do we. Our recent acquisition of BehavioSec® is an excellent representation of our ability to augment an already strong digital identity detection and authentication solution set with leading behavioral biometrics capabilities to help further keep our customers and their consumers safe. We recognize this award as industry acknowledgement of our expertise and proficiency at innovating ahead of fraudsters."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions built its end-to-end solutions on a robust foundation of flexible delivery, vast data resources and linking and analytics. The company's global ThreatMetrix® Digital Identity Network®, a solution that can detect and block complex fraud through the network of our customers' transactions, has seen remarkable growth in the past few years. As it continues to grow, the more value it brings to customers through an expanded digital risk perspective. Moving forward, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will continue to make advancements and enhancements to existing capabilities in behavioral biometrics, fraud consortia, automation, document authentication and other solutions to detect and eliminate fraud risks.



About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

