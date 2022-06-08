LEXUS CULINARY MASTERS WELCOMES KWAME ONWUACHI

Dynamic James Beard-Award Winner Brings Passion and Perspective to Lexus' Roster of World-Renowned Chefs

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lexus Culinary Masters program is thrilled to announce it is expanding to welcome superstar chef, television personality and author Kwame Onwuachi. Lexus Culinary Masters act as ambassadors to the brand, seeking to craft amazing experiences and amplify Lexus core values: quality, innovation, prestige, luxury and performance, while also partnering with the brand on marketing initiatives and food and wine events.

Chef Onwuachi trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and has opened five restaurants before the age of thirty. Onwuachi is a James Beard Award-winning chef and author of the critically acclaimed memoir "Notes from a Young Black Chef," which is being adapted into a feature film. His much-anticipated cookbook, "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef," was released last month.

"Chef Onwuachi is a multifaceted culinary creator whose dedication to his guests and community closely aligns with the foundational values of Lexus," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "We're honored to have him represent our brand and look forward to the perspective he will bring to the Culinary Masters program."

Onwuachi currently serves as Food & Wine's executive producer, where he collaborates on big brand moments and events including the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Onwuachi appeared as a contestant on season 13 of "Top Chef" and returned as a judge on season 18 in April 2021. He has been named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs, Esquire Magazine's 2019 Chef of the Year, and the most important Chef in America by the San Francisco Chronicle, among other accolades.

"There's a synergy between how Lexus approaches quality and innovation in its vehicles and the way I approach my cooking," said Chef Onwuachi. "Our shared philosophy stems from putting people at the center of everything we do. I look forward to collaborating with the other Lexus Culinary Masters."

The current group of Lexus Culinary Masters is comprised of some of the country's most talented chefs, restaurateurs and culinary personalities. The team includes James Beard Award-winning chefs Michelle Bernstein, Stephanie Izard, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo; Michelin star-awarded chefs such as the legendary Daniel Boulud, Ludo Lefebvre and Carlo Mirarchi; celebrated sommelier Carlton McCoy; and the "father of Southern Cuisine" Dean Fearing.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

