LEXUS ELECTRIFIED: INSPIRED BY PEOPLE

In new marketing campaign, Lexus shares its vision of an electric future

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What will define the electrified future? Lexus believes that the future of electric vehicles will be versatile, anticipatory and centered on elevating the consumer's driving and ownership experience. A new marketing campaign, called "Lexus Electrified," shows how people are the inspiration behind the versatility of the Lexus electrified line of vehicles. The broadcast spot, "Like Attracts Like," debuts today.

"When it comes to our guests' mobility needs, we know that one size does not fit all. That's why we created an electrified driving experience with a variety of powertrains that can cater to and elevate any lifestyle," said Vinay Shahani, vice president, Lexus marketing. "With sophisticated style, impeccable craftsmanship and the support of our amazing nationwide dealer network, our electrified vehicles deliver an immersive luxury experience, inspired by our guests."

Since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, the world's first luxury hybrid sport utility vehicle, Lexus has pioneered electrification in the luxury automotive market. Under its "Lexus Electrified" vision, Lexus aims to work toward carbon neutrality in a way that is accessible for every guest through a variety of powertrains that cater to their individual needs. Lexus will continue to add to its electrified portfolio of products which currently includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) to provide the quintessential luxury electrification experience that exceeds the needs and expectations of luxury auto buyers. And by 2035, Lexus aims to achieve 100% BEVs in all models globally.

"Like Attracts Like" brings to life the idea that people are the power behind every Lexus. A series of individuals on stages use electricity in different ways to fuel their interests. A band jams in a room. A tennis player hits balls fired by an electric ball machine. A dancer wears a light-up suit. Cables trailing down from each stage glow as a metaphor for human electricity generating the power behind Lexus innovation. The spot showcases four electrified Lexus vehicles – the RZ 450e, RX 500h, NX 450h+ and the Electrified Sport Concept.

As a part of the "Electrified" campaign, Lexus is partnering with The Atlantic as the exclusive automotive sponsor of "Progress" — a reporting project and live event series devoted to covering modern progress and the forces shaping a better future for all. This program features groundbreaking inventions that are moving the world forward, including Lexus' lineup of electrified products. Lexus' sponsorship kicked off in December with The Atlantic's Progress Summit in Los Angeles, and continues through March with digital, custom content, social and print support.

"Like Attracts Like" will air on primetime, cable and sports. In addition to linear and streaming video, the campaign will be supported through digital, streaming audio, social, print and out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.lexus.com/electrified.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance models and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

