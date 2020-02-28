Leybold Advances Vacuum System Capabilities and Relocates North American Headquarters

EXPORT, Pa., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold, the world's oldest vacuum pump manufacturer, is excited to announce the relocation of their Export, PA North American Headquarters. "Export Pennsylvania has been our home for 40 years" states Renee Nauyokas , CFO and Business Controller for Leybold North America. "It was important to us to stay local, as many of our employees come from our neighboring communities". With that in mind, the company chose their new headquarters location just under a mile from their existing location. Effective March 3rd, 2020 Leybold will move to 6005 Enterprise Drive, Export, PA. All phone numbers will remain the same.

The Leybold North American Headquarters provides all customer operations for North America, Canada and Mexico. With local employees in Export, Leybold takes great pride in offering local customer support backed by an outstanding team, who together offer 1,250 years of combined vacuum experience. This team of PhD scientists, engineers, customer support personnel, accountants, marketers and more, many who have over 30 years with the company, are the heart of the Leybold business. "Our people are what make us successful" states Carl Brockmeyer, General Manager, Leybold North American and President of Atlas Copco, Scientific Vacuum Division. "We needed a new home that would offer our people the work environment they deserve." The refreshed and modernized building offers employees new workspaces, modern meeting spaces, environmentally friendly efficiencies and most importantly a safety-first atmosphere. "We take great pride in offering a best-in-class work environment and family style culture, our goal is to continue to offer the young and diverse talent of the greater Pittsburgh area STEM career opportunities" shared Valerie Mooney, Head of Human Resources, Leybold North America.

This new location will also house the continually expanding Leybold Systems group. "This group has seen incredible growth over the last year and this move allows us to continue to enhance our capabilities and add value for our customers by offering them both custom and standard vacuum pump systems" states Stamo Lagoutis, Systems Business Manager, Atlas Copco Vacuum Technique. The new systems design and assembly areas have been enhanced with state-of-the-art technology to allow engineers and designers the ability to model and test vacuum performance to exact customer specifications. The Enterprise Drive location also offers expansion opportunities to support future growth and innovation.

As announced earlier this year, Leybold recently relocated its in-house service hub to Glenwillow, OH.

"We recognize it is not enough to just deliver the best possible OEM service, we aim to go beyond the product guarantee and delight our customers with the experience they receive when sending in a pump for repair" stated Greg Greinke, VP, Business Line Manager, Leybold Vacuum Technique Service Division.

These exciting changes for Leybold North America are aimed at enhancing customer experience while continuing to set the standard for vacuum pump manufactures worldwide.

Effective March 1st, 2020 all inquiries should be addressed to:

Leybold USA Inc.

6005 Enterprise Drive

Export, PA, 15632

Sales.ex@leybold.com

+1-800-764-5369

Effective January 23rd 2020, all vacuum pump repairs should be directed to:

Leybold USA Inc.

Attn: STC Service Center

RMA

7905 Cochran Road Suit 100

Glenwillow, OH 44139

To obtain a Return Material Authorization (RMA) number please contact service.ex@leyold.com or click here.

About Leybold North America

As a pioneer of vacuum technology, Leybold offers a wide range of vacuum components, standardized and fully customized vacuum solutions, complemented by vacuum technology accessories and instrumentation. Our core capabilities center on the development of application- and customer-specific systems for the creation of vacuums and extraction of processing gases.

