LF Energy Brings Power System Leaders Together with Open Source Experts at Paris Summit to Implement the Grid of the Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LF Energy, a nonprofit, vendor-neutral initiative from The Linux Foundation, whose mission is to accelerate the energy and electricity sectors' worldwide decarbonization goals through open-source technology, announced the full agenda for its first global summit, NOW TO NEXT - The Power of Together, as well as the addition of Alliander, EDP, LucerneUniversity of Applied Sciences and Arts and Unicorn as new LF Energy members.

NOW TO NEXT, which will be hosted in La Défense, Paris, on Nov. 4-5, will bring together leaders and innovators in the power and technology industries to discuss the global transition to clean energy. Industry leaders have realized that no one can meet decarbonization goals alone. Instead, we must work together to transition the 150-year-old power grid infrastructure to smarter and more efficient digital technologies that enable decentralized energy resources.

"Open source is the only way for the energy industry to quickly scale the digital infrastructure and technology necessary to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," says LF Energy Executive Director Dr. Shuli Goodman, Ph.D. "Our NOW TO NEXT summit will bring open-source and energy industry leaders together to spark discussions, learn from other industries and accelerate the implementation of grid modernization that can help to mitigate the catastrophic effects of climate change over the next 30 years."

The teaching team for the Summit includes world-recognized, open source leaders from The Linux Foundation, as well as professionals who have enabled companies such as Comcast, Microsoft, IBM, Paypal, Intel, and Autodesk to become leaders in open source application and management. Cross-industry open source experts will be joined by power systems open source leaders from RTE, Alliander, TenneT, Energinet, Elering, and EDP who are using open source and collaborative development to accelerate grid modernization.

Agenda highlights include:



Mechthild Wörsdörfer (Director at the European Commission's Directorate General for Energy) on her experience with the International Energy Agency and its plans to help tackle climate change

Stephen Walli (Principal Program Manager, Microsoft) on the strength of collaborative development and the role of open source

Olivier Grabette (Executive Vice President & Member of the Executive Board, RTE) on RTE's journey and what it means for the power of together

Danese Cooper (VP of Special Initiatives, NearForm, Ltd.) on NearForm's work in the open-source energy space

Shane Coughlan (OpenChain General Manager at The Linux Foundation) on The Linux Foundation's LF Energy initiative and its work in this space

(OpenChain General Manager at The Linux Foundation) on The Linux Foundation's LF Energy initiative and its work in this space Dan Kohn (Executive Director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation) on the intersection of cloud computing and energy

Lucian Balea, RTE, Open Source Director

Arjan Stam, Alliander, Director of System Operations

Loek Bakker, TenneT, Senior Manager IT Strategy and Architecture

View the full agenda here. Those interested in attending NOW TO NEXT may register at https://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/lfenergysummit2019/register/. Members of the media who wish to apply for a complimentary press pass should email lfenergypr@walkersands.com.

NOW TO NEXT would not be possible without the support of event sponsors RTE, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Vanderbilt University, the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) and NCSU FREEDM Systems Center.

In addition, LF Energy is pleased to announce the addition of its newest member organizations, who have committed to supporting the organization's mission of accelerating the energy transition by collaboratively developing the digital foundations of the future grid:



Alliander, an energy network company that provides energy transport and distribution in the Netherlands . During the event, Arjan Stam the Director of System Operations will be participating in a panel to discuss Alliander's experience utilizing an open source initiative.

. During the event, the Director of System Operations will be participating in a panel to discuss Alliander's experience utilizing an open source initiative. Unicorn, a European services company that provides complex information systems and solutions in information technology.

Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, the largest educational institution in Central Switzerland .

Find more information on becoming a member here: https://www.lfenergy.org/join.

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solving climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to RTE, members include Energinet, TenneT, Alliander, Elering, IBM, Recurve, Stanford University, OSISoft, Unicorn, Root9B and more. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org.

