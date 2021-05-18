Jetzt neu: Ihr Wallstreet-Marktupdate - Erfahren Sie alles was Sie zum US-Handelsstart wissen müssen. Jetzt kostenfrei anmelden!-w-
LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited) Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2021, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 13, 2021, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mark J. Leon

63,209,900

93.40%

4,464,921

6.60%

Terrence T. Leon

63,335,115

93.59%

4,339,706

6.41%

Edward F. Leon

63,356,686

93.62%

4,318,135

6.38%

Joseph M. Leon

67,484,601

99.72%

190,220

0.28%

Alan Lenczner

63,818,127

94.30%

3,856,694

5.7%

Mary Ann Leon

67,624,721

99.93%

50,100

0.7%

Frank Gagliano

67,637,578

99.94%

37,243

0.06%

The Hon. Lisa Raitt

65,804,158

97.38%

1,770,663

2.62%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 13, 2021, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 303 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

