LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited) Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2021, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 13, 2021, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Mark J. Leon 63,209,900 93.40% 4,464,921 6.60% Terrence T. Leon 63,335,115 93.59% 4,339,706 6.41% Edward F. Leon 63,356,686 93.62% 4,318,135 6.38% Joseph M. Leon 67,484,601 99.72% 190,220 0.28% Alan Lenczner 63,818,127 94.30% 3,856,694 5.7% Mary Ann Leon 67,624,721 99.93% 50,100 0.7% Frank Gagliano 67,637,578 99.94% 37,243 0.06% The Hon. Lisa Raitt 65,804,158 97.38% 1,770,663 2.62%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 13, 2021, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 303 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

