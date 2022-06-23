LG CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH HUGE SAVINGS ON TOP HOME APPLIANCES

Enjoy Major Summer Deals on InstaView Refrigerators and Ranges, Top-Rated Laundry Innovations and more.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Independence Day promotions are back, offering big savings on top-rated home appliances for the kitchen, laundry room and more. This year's promotions include deals up to $700 on select refrigerators and laundry models and will run through July 13 at participating retailers nationwide and on LG.com.1 Plus, bundle three or more eligible LG kitchen, laundry, vacuum or air care products and save an additional 10 percent. 2

Keep Food Cool and Fresh with Savings on LG InstaView Refrigerators

ENERGY STAR certified LG InstaView refrigerators are the perfect solution for keeping cool and entertaining in style this summer. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the Smart Wi-Fi Enabled InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator (LFXS26596D; LFXS26596S). Enjoy 26 cu. ft. of capacity Door-in-Door® design, dual ice maker and ThinQ® technology for as low as $2,699 (a savings of up to $700).

Make Cooking a Breeze with Cutting Edge Ranges and Dishwashers

Save up to $400 on Smart Wi-Fi Enabled InstaView Ranges (LSGL6337F; LSEL6337F) packed with innovative features such as a built-in Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and ProBake Convection® to make cooking easy and enjoyable this summer. For an effortless cleanup, the Top Control Smart Dishwasher for only $849 (a savings of up to $150 ) features QuadWash™ technology, sanitizing TrueSteam®3, water-spot reducing Dynamic Dry™ and an easily adjustable third rack.

Revolutionize Your Laundry Room with ENERGY STAR Certified Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers and dryers. LG offers several top-load and front-load models to choose from with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to virtually eliminate allergens.

Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes. 4 Score the WM4500HBA and matching electric dryer each for $1,099 ($1100 in combined savings).

Score the and matching electric dryer each for $1,099 ($1100 in combined savings). Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower ( WKEX200HWA ; WKGX201HBA ), featuring a fully sized, feature-packed dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for as low as $1,899 (savings of $600 ) to save space and time.

; ), featuring a fully sized, feature-packed dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for as low as (savings of ) to save space and time. Score the LG TWINWash™ Compatible LG SideKick Pedestal Washer for only $649 (a savings of $80 ) to add 1.0 cu. of extra washing space for two loads at once or to wash small loads frequently like delicates and workout wear.

for only (a savings of ) to add 1.0 cu. of extra washing space for two loads at once or to wash small loads frequently like delicates and workout wear. Save up to $300 on LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses moving hangers and the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to dewrinkle and refresh fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Save Even More with Limited-Time Rebates

Consumers can also get a 5%5 rebate6 on purchases containing two eligible items and a 10% rebate on purchases containing three or more eligible items with an additional $200 bonus if purchase includes a wall oven and a cooktop. Cash-in on up to $982 in addition to a 10% rebate on eligible four-piece kitchen appliance packages. 7

To shop all of LG's 2022 Independence Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions .

1Select models only. Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions.

210% will apply to the total invoice price of 4 or more eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Vacuum, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. This offer cannot be combined with any other special programs or rebates. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details. Subject to availability.

3 LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by the National Sanitization Foundation achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

4Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

5 5% will apply to the total invoice price of 2 eligible LG Kitchen plus select Floor Care and Air Care products before taxes (excludes Countertop Microwave Ovens and the Trim Kit, Laundry, LG Styler®, and Top Freezer, Bottom Freezer and Single Door Refrigerators.

6Visa prepaid card issued by the Bancorp Bank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Terms and expiration apply – see offer details at www.LG-Promos.com/ABS622 for more information.

7 10% will apply to the total invoice price of 3 or more eligible LG Kitchen and Laundry products plus select Floor Care, Air Care, LG Styler®, Countertop Microwave Ovens, Trim Kit (sold separately), Wall Oven and Cooktop products before taxes. Open-box items, display units, Laundry Pedestal Drawers and LG SIGNATURE branded producers are not eligible for this offer. WashTower™ products (Washer + Dryer) will count as two (2) qualifying units towards a bundle. Select Countertop Microwave Ovens purchased together with a Trim Kit (sold separately) will count as one (1) qualifying unit towards a bundle. This offer cannot be combined with any other special programs or rebates. Card expires 12 months from date of issue. Subject to availability.

