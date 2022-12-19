LG CHANNELS CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH NEW FREE STREAMING OPTIONS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG TV owners access to a wide range of on-demand movies, TV series and streaming options for a limited time throughout December.

Introduced this month is the "Happy Holidays Hub" where LG Smart TV owners can discover a large collection of festive film titles and channels offering Christmas music. Whether users want to turn on their favorite Christmas movie or set the scene for their holiday family gathering, LG Channels offers options for everyone's streaming pleasure.

Offering more than 300 free channels, LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

Baywatch (1031) (Fremantle) – Join the Baywatch lifeguards on their thrilling adventures filled with beautiful beaches and those iconic red swimsuits.

Christmas Plus (105) (OTT Studio) – Start your season's streaming right with your favorite Christmas films for free, 24/7! Featuring many of the most beloved and popular holiday movies ever.

PBS Nature (754) (The WNET Group) – PBS Nature brings the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home.

Redbox Free Movies Holiday (2083) – Treat yourself this Season with Redbox Free Movies. Holiday Movies all month long in one Merry place featuring Santa's Castle.

Redbox Romance Holiday (2404) – Cozy up with Romantic Holiday Movies all month long on Redbox Romance featuring A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale.

Stingray Fireplace (7515) – Cozy up to the special edition fireplace, just in time for the Holidays. The soft crackling of burning wood will turn your home into a calming retreat.

Stingray Hot Country Christmas (9036) – Country music stars offer up Holiday songs you'll love. This is the perfect mix of old and new.

Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits (1077) – Enjoy the Holidays with the season's all-time favorite songs. These timeless tunes include all the essentials you need to get into the spirit.

New to On-Demand Video

Anaconda – A documentary film crew led by anthropologist Steven Cale (Eric Stoltz) and director Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) enters the Amazon in search of the legendary Shirishama Indians. Cameraman Danny (Ice Cube) smells trouble when the crew picks up passenger, Paul Sarone (Jon Voight), a "river man" whose professed knowledge of the Shirishama entices the crew. But Sarone's motive for driving the crew deeper into the river is his own quest to track a lethal 40-foot Anaconda.

Dear John – A story of destiny that pushes young soldier John Tyree (Channing Tatum) and idealistic college student Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried) together. When war tears them apart, will their endless stream of love letters be enough to keep them united?

Fun With Dick And Jane – Corporate go-getter Dick (Jim Carrey) finds himself in the eye of an Enron-like hurricane of corporate scandal: everything he thought he had is lost in an instant. To make matters worse, when he arrives home to break the news to wife, Jane (Téa Leoni), she informs him she has just quit her job. With no income, no savings, a son to feed and support, and debt rising like the waters of New Orleans, Dick and Jane see the handwriting on the wall: they're going to have to turn to crime to get back in the black.

Godzilla (1998) – An enormous beast goes on a worldwide destructive rampage and is headed toward New York City. Despite their often-conflicting agendas and motives, a scientist (Matthew Broderick), a TV reporter (Maria Pitillo), a cameraman (Hank Azaria) and an enigmatic French insurance investigator (Jean Reno), as well as the U.S. military, must join forces to unravel the mystery behind this creature and prevent it from reducing the great metropolis to a pile of rubble before it's too late.

Once Upon A Time In Mexico – The saga of the mythic guitar-slinging hero, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas), continues in Robert Rodriguez's bravura action epic, the third installment in the series. Haunted and scarred by tragedy, El Mariachi (Banderas) has retreated into a life of isolation. He is forced out of hiding when Sands (Johnny Depp), a corrupt CIA agent, recruits the reclusive hero to sabotage an assassination plot against the president of Mexico conceived by the evil cartel kingpin Barrillo (Willem Dafoe).

Presumed Innocent – Rusty Sabich (Harrison Ford) is a dedicated criminal prosecutor seduced into a short-lived extramarital affair by a beautiful colleague. When she is found dead–apparently the victim of rape and murder–all the evidence incriminates Sabich. Now, the prosecutor now fights a seemingly hopeless legal battle for his very life.

The Devil's Advocate – Handpicked by John Milton (Al Pacino), the most powerful and feared attorney in New York, Florida lawyer, Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves), leaves his Southern roots, joining an exotic world of luxury cars, unlimited expense accounts and penthouse apartments. But his heavenly new career soon turns into hell as Milton's lure of limitless wealth, sex and fame spins out of control.

The Net – Angela Bennett (Sandra Bullock) is a freelance computer analyst whose quiet life begins to change after a top-secret computer program falls into her hands and a colleague has a mysterious plane crash.

1 Channel number will change to 223 after 12/31/2022.

3 Redbox Free Movies Holiday returns to Redbox Free Movies on 1/4/2023.

4 Redbox Romance Holiday returns to Redbox Romance on 1/4/2023.

5 Stingray Fireplace returns to Stingray Naturescape on 1/2/2023.

6 Stingray Hot Country Christmas returns to Stingray Hot Country on 1/2/2023.

7 Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits returns to Stingray Greatest Hits and channel number will return to 902 on 1/2/2023.

