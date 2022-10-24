LG CHANNELS OFFERS WIDE ARRAY OF FREE STREAMING SPOOKY VIEWING OPTIONS FOR THE HALLOWEEN SEASON

New Channels and Free Movies Create an Exciting Month of Streaming Options for LG Smart TV Owners

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG TV owners access to a number of movies for a limited time during the month of October. LG Channels has also added a "Halloween Hub" on their webOS platform where users can discover a large collection of chilling film titles and channels offering a wide range of horror and true-crime mystery content.

Among the new channels debuting on LG Channels this month that set the tone for the Halloween season are ALTER1 (106), Haunt TV2 (102) and Bloody Disgusting TV (252).

Offering more than 350 free channels, LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at the spooky new additions to LG Channels this month:

Limited-Time Free Movie Features

The Invasion – In the sci-fi thriller The Invasion, an insidious behavior-altering epidemic is decimating the human race. When a Washington, D.C., psychiatrist (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman - The Hours, Birth) discovers that the epidemic's origins are extraterrestrial, she must fight to protect her son, who may hold the key to stopping the escalating invasion.

Murder By Numbers – Sandra Bullock stars as homicide detective Cassie Mayweather, a crime scene specialist on the trail of two high school students, Richard Haywood (Ryan Gosling) and Justin Pendleton (Michael Pitt), who may have committed the perfect crime. The homicide detectives must find a way to work together as they uncover a trail of shrewdly concealed evidence that links a murder to the boys.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose – Told in terrifying flashbacks, The Exorcism of Emily Rose chronicles the haunting trial of the priest accused of criminal negligence resulting in the death of the young girl believed to be possessed. Inspired by real events, the film stars Laura Linney as the bitter and repressed single lawyer who takes on the task of defending Father Moore (Tom Wilkinson), who performed the controversial exorcism.

Flatliners – Five ambitious medical students embark on a daring experiment: to push through the confines of life and touch the face of death. These students take turns stopping their hearts until their vital signs indicate nothing but flat lines. Moments later, the other team members step in to revive them. They soon find, however, that they don't return alone from their peek at the afterlife; they bring back manifestations of their past transgressions, forcing them to deal with their past and learn difficult lessons about life and death.

The Green Hornet – The famous comic book hero The Green Hornet finds his way off the page in this action-packed adaptation. When newspaper owner Britt Reid (Seth Rogen) and his friend Kato (Jay Chou) witness a brutal mob hit, the pair team up to bring justice to the city's corrupt underworld.

Single White Female – Hedy Carlson (Jennifer Jason Leigh) appears at the apartment of Allie Jones (Bridget Fonda) when Allie is at her neediest-she has thrown out her unfaithful boyfriend (Steven Weber) but she's still on the verge of calling him back. The surviving half of a set of twins, Hedy perpetually seeks someone to complete her and sees in the chic and articulate Allie everything she would like to be. So Hedy moves not only into the apartment but into the most personal aspects of Allie's life, including having her hair styled and colored to exactly match her roommate's. But when Allie reconciles with her boyfriend, their unspoken bargain goes terrifyingly awry, driving both women to their most primal extremes from which only one can emerge.

For those that want a break from movies that scare, LG Channels is also offering limited-time free streaming of other popular films.

Additional Limited-Time Free Movie Features

Fred Claus – When Santa Claus' little known, older brother, Fred (Vince Vaughn) returns to the North Pole, the black sheep of the family manages to create comic chaos that almost destroys Christmas before finally proving that he isn't the loser that the younger Claus has always believed him to be.

Are We There Yet? – Ice Cube stars as Nick, a playboy bachelor who's trying to land a date with a young, attractive divorcee, Suzanne (Nia Long). In the process, Nick gallantly offers to make her wish come true by driving 7-year-old Kevin (Philip Bolden) and 11-year-old Lindsey (Aleisha Allen) up from Portland to be reunited with their mom. What Nick doesn't know is that Suzanne's children think no man is good enough for their mom, and will do everything they can to make the trip a nightmare for him. Fasten your seat belts, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Boiler Room - Welcome to the new American Dream. Eager to show his aloof father that he can succeed in life, an ambitious, intelligent college, Seth Davis (Giovanni Ribisi), dropout takes a job at a small stock brokerage firm, where he meets with great success. But when he learns that the company is selling worthless securities to gullible buyers, he realizes the cost of his ambitions--and how deeply embroiled he has become in the scam.

Can't Hardly Wait – Aspiring writer Preston Meyers (Ethan Embry) has been carrying a torch for class knockout Amanda Beckett (Jennifer Love Hewitt) for years. His tormented infatuation culminates at the party, where he must seize this final opportunity to declare his love before leaving for Boston the next day.

Rudy – Growing up in a large, Catholic working-class family in Joliet, Illinois in the early '60s, young Rudy (Sean Astin) has had one goal all his life: to play football for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Based on a true story, Rudy transcends the feel-good sports genre to tell a truly inspirational story of the power of dogged determination.

The Social Network – On a fall night in 2003, Harvard undergrad and computer programming genius Mark Zuckerberg sits down at his computer and heatedly begins working on a new idea. A mere six years and 500 million friends later, Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire in history... but for this entrepreneur, success leads to both personal and legal complications.

New to LG Channels Debuts in the United States

ALTER (106) (Gunpowder & Sky): The official home of cutting-edge horror, binge-worthy TV, cult-classic movies and mind-bending originals from warped human perspectives. Slip into the dark where you deserve to be disturbed.

Haunt TV (102) (BlueAnt Media): Love jump scares and ghosts that go bump in the night? Start accessing hundreds of hours of ghostly series on Haunt TV.

Bloody Disgusting TV (252) (Cinedigm Corp.): Streaming horror films and series both arcane and insane this horror destination premieres content from famed video podcasts, celebrity interviews and exclusive short form "Bloody Bites".

