LG Electronics Acquires 80% Stake In Athom To Boost Smart Home Integration

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics (LG) said it acquired an 80% stake in Athom, a prominent smart home platform company headquartered in Enschede, Netherlands. The agreement includes provisions to acquire the remaining 20% over the next three years. The strategic initiative aims to strengthen LG's connectivity within open smart home ecosystems. By integrating Athom's capabilities with LG's Affectionate Intelligence technology, LG aims to spearhead the AI-driven home innovation era.

Athom is a technology company that sells the smart home hub 'Homey,' which connects with home appliances and IoT devices, and also offers cloud subscription services. As of 2023, Homey devices are available in Australia, Singapore, the US and Canada, in addition to Europe.

Athom has developed its own hub and OS to create an independent smart home ecosystem. Its flagship product, Homey Pro, can connect to more than 50,000 devices and supports various connection methods, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Matter and Thread, making it highly versatile and open.

The Homey App Store, managed by Athom, offers around 1,000 applications for connecting and controlling home devices from brands such as Philips Hue and IKEA.