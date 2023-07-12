LG Electronics Aims To Achieve KRW 100 Trillion In Sales By 2030

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB), a South Korean electronic major, said it aims to achieve 100 trillion Korean won in sales by 2030. It plans to invest more than 50 trillion won by 2030 for the qualitative growth of its business.

In a speech Wednesday at the LG Sciencepark in Seoul, South Korea, CEO William Cho outlined the bold vision built on three growth engines: pursuing new platform-based service businesses through the advancement of business portfolio, accelerating business-to-business (B2B) and exploring new business areas such as electronics vehicle charging and digital health.

The CEO identified electrification, servitization and digitalization as key inflection points LG will focus on to achieve rapid mid- to long-term growth.

The CEO also highlighted the company's financial objectives. The company will achieve Triple 7, which encompasses an average growth rate and operating profit of 7 percent or more as well as enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 7.

Cho said LG will focus on the transition to the platform-based service business model, acceleration of B2B areas and procurement of new growth engines based on competitive edge as three pillars to focus on customer experience. By 2030, the proportion of these three pillars in sales and operating profit is expected to increase to more than 50 percent.

The company plans to invest more than 50 trillion won by 2030 for the qualitative growth of the business, including the advancing of the business portfolio led by the three new growth engines. This includes an R&D investment of more than 25 trillion won, facility investment of more than 17 trillion won and strategic investment of 7 trillion won.