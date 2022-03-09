LG ELECTRONICS AND AMWELL PARTNER ON DIGITAL HEALTH INNOVATIONS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Electronics and telehealth leader Amwell® have joined forces to expand the boundaries of virtual care. By combining LG's broad innovation portfolio with Amwell's deep digital health care experience, the two companies plan to jointly develop new device-based service solutions designed to make it easier for patients to access care, whether in a hospital or at home.

This new alliance represents a key part of LG's strategic vision for creating new products and services for the next generation that contribute to a positive society and to making life better. With a shared goal to improve patient care, this technology collaboration will focus on the development of new digital healthcare services and solutions, starting with in-hospital care in the United States, where LG is the leading provider of smart TVs for patient rooms. LG will develop a healthcare platform to host services from Amwell's digital health platform – Converge™, Converge-integrated and other third-party services, leveraging LG devices and peripheral technologies.

"We're leveraging our technology strengths and experience to bring new solutions to the healthcare market and enable people to have greater access to services through the devices they use every day," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, senior vice president and head of LG North American Innovation Center, LG NOVA at LG Electronics. "Building on the expansive capabilities of Amwell's digital healthcare platform, we're looking forward to transforming the way people envision their healthcare, making care more accessible, simpler to navigate and more affordable – benefiting patients and providers alike."

"As in-person, virtual and automated modalities converge to create significantly improved healthcare experiences, unlocking the last mile for patients and providers to easily connect to these services is more important than ever," said Amwell Chairman and CEO Ido Schoenberg. "We are proud to partner with LG, a company that is known for powering extraordinary user experiences. Together, we are determined to offer providers and patients streamlined interactions from wherever they are, allowing providers to deliver advanced, digitally-enabled care."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

