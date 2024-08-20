20.08.2024 03:33:01

LG Electronics Invests In AI And Deep Tech Startups

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics announced that it is significantly investing in startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech. The company has pledged $10 million as a key limited partner in the newly launched $130 million "Alpha Intelligence Fund (AIF)" managed by SBVA.

LG plans to accelerate its transformation into a "Smart Life Solutions" company by securing innovative technologies for its key growth engines, including platform-based service businesses, B2B businesses and other new ventures. The company plans to continue efforts to secure future core technologies and expand its business areas beyond the home to business spaces, mobility and more.

Previously, in July, LG acquired an 80 percent stake in Athom, a smart home platform company headquartered in Enschede, Netherlands, and signed a contract to acquire the remaining 20 percent within the next three years.

In March, LG invested $60 million in Bear Robotics - an AI-based autonomous service robot startup headquartered in Redwood City, Silicon Valley, USA - through a new stock acquisition agreement to acquire a stake in Bear Robotics.

