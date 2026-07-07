LG Electronics Q2 Operating Income Surges On Revenue Strength

(RTTNews) - South Korean consumer electronics firm LG Electronics Ltd. (066570.KS) Tuesday reported significantly higher preliminary operating profit in its second quarter, with increased sales.

LG noted that both revenue and operating profit reached the highest second-quarter levels in the company's history.

For the quarter, operating income was 1.58 trillion won, up 146.9 percent from last year's 639.4 billion won.

Operating profit significantly exceeded market expectations, benefited by continued growth in high-margin businesses, improved cost competitiveness and stronger profitability across the business portfolio.

In the quarter, LG also recorded a one-time gain related to confirmed U.S. tariff refunds on duties previously paid for exports to the United States.

Consolidated revenue was 23.83 trillion won, up 14.95 from 20.74 trillion won a year ago, as the core businesses, including home appliances and TVs, expanded sales on the strength of their premium market positions.

In addition, the company generated strong air conditioner global sales with seasonal demand.

Sequentially, operating profit droped 5.7 percent, despite 0.4 percent rise in revenues.

For the first half, operating income climbed 71.3 percent year-over-year to 3.25 trillion won, and revenues grew 9.4 percent to 47.56 trillion won.

First-half operating profit surpassed LG's total operating profit for all of 2025.

In South Korea, LG shares closed Tuesday's regular trading at 188,400.00 won, up 1.45 percent.