LG Electronics Recalls 86-Inch Smart TVs In US

(RTTNews) - South Korean giant LG Electronics has recalled about 52,000 86-inch smart TVs in the US due to risk of tip-over.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others.

The company said it has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

LG has asked its customers using the TV's supporting stand legs should immediately detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children. Consumers should contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair.

The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com and Costco.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for between $1,100 and $1,900.

The recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA.