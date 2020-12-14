LG Energy Solution Begins Global Rollout of Its Next-Generation LG RESU Home Batteries

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution , South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, showcased the breathtaking new generation of LG RESU products through the LG RESU Virtual Launch Event under the theme of 'Be Prepared for 2021.' LG Energy Solution's first-ever global interactive virtual launch events were held twice in total for three regions, including Germany (December 7) and the U.S and Australia (December 10 in the U.S. time / December 11 in Australia time). To ensure participants' health and safety against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was non-face-to-face affairs. Nonetheless, it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the industrial experts in PV and energy sectors and journalists from the countries in attendance.

Combining innovative design with maximized flexibility, the LG RESU Prime comprises of the LG RESU10H Prime and LG RESU16H Prime. The new LG RESU Prime lineup offers large-capacity, high-powered batteries courtesy of industry-leading energy density, while allowing much-needed sustainable energy use through its proactive efforts toward fair cobalt procurement. Having passed all safety tests conducted in the harshest conditions, the new range has been proven to enhance safety while also adding more flexibility when it comes to installation, handling and scale-up. Boasting advanced capacity, reliability and innovative energy use, the brand-new LG RESU Prime line will begin rolling out worldwide from January 2021.

Celebrating the latest addition to the company's comprehensive energy innovations, LG Energy Solution's LG RESU Virtual Launch Event highlighted how each new product embodies its vision of creating a better life. During the event, LG Energy Solution's marketing and sales directors from each country presented the audience with advanced features of LG RESU Prime while guiding them through a virtual showroom. In addition, invaluable messages from major partners in each country congratulating LG Energy Solution's first virtual launch of new products made the event further meaningful.

Along with the LG RESU Prime lineup, LG Energy Solution unveiled the concept design of LG RESU FLEX, an innovation of a totally brand-new concept of home battery. RESU FLEX is a flexible product that can create a battery system with a desired capacity and design by configuring battery units in various ways. Characterized by ease of installation and scalability, the product is expected to be released in the second half of 2021.

"We're extremely proud to unveil this long-awaited range that employs the company's world-class technologies which have already pioneered so many new approaches for home battery solutions," said Youngjoon Shin, Senior Vice President of ESS Business, LG Energy Solution. "We're incredibly excited to witness and discover how this innovation will deliver a differentiated and safer lifestyle that brings new value and experiences to the home battery space."

Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution, spun off from LG Chem on December 1st, is taking a leap to become a leading energy solution company based on the best advanced lithium-ion battery technology and accumulated know-how. With the newly released LG RESU lineup, LG Energy Solution continues expanding its market share in the Australian Home Battery markets and accelerating to strengthen its global No. 1 position.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of accumulated experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Energy Solution's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information about LG Energy Solution's ESS Battery, please visit www.lgessbattery.com .

About RESU Home Battery

RESU stands for Residential Energy Storage Unit, and is the home battery solution of LG Energy Solution. LG Energy Solution's RESU series is acclaimed for its cutting-edge innovation and technology, compact size, and easy installation. Various lineups and models are available to meet customers varying needs with respect to power and capacity.

