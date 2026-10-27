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27.10.2026 08:07:44
LG Innotek Earnings Decline In Q3
(RTTNews) - LG Innotek Co., Ltd. (011070.KS), a manufacturer and seller of electronic materials and components, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income despite higher sales in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 25.8 percent to KRW 95.23 billion from KRW 128.39 billion in the previous year.
Operating income declined 53.4 percent to KRW 94.85 billion from KRW 203.75 billion in the prior year.
Sales increased to KRW 6.37 trillion from KRW 5.37 trillion in the previous year.
LG Innotek is currently trading 2.04% higher at KRW 374,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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