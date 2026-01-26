26.01.2026 09:31:49

LG INNOTEK Q4 Net Income Rises; Sales Up 14.8%

(RTTNews) - LG Innotek Co., Ltd. (011070.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 135.9 billion Korean won compared to 106.9 billion won, an increase of 27.1% from a year ago. Operating income was 324.8 billion won compared to 247.9 billion won, up 31.0%. Sales were 7.61 trillion won compared to 6.63 trillion won, up 14.8%.

Fiscal year net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 341.26 billion won, a decline of 24.0% from prior year. Sales were 21.90 trillion won, up 3.3%.

