LG Introduces Designer Appliances At CES 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' Furniture Concept Appliances are making their anticipated global debut at CES® 2021 with an interactive experience that lets attendees design a virtual living space with appliances that can be customized to their liking. These new products from the world's leading home appliance company blur the line between state-of-the-art home appliances and designer furnishings. Included in the collection are InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerator, Fridge and Freezer pair, microwave, dishwasher, water purifier, WashTower™ and Styler.

The ability of these products to integrate effortlessly in any environment is enhanced by the diversity of luxurious materials and modern, understated colors that can be mixed and matched to order. The suite of LG's Furniture Concept Appliances offers multiple combinations of materials and colors to choose from, enabling customers to customize each product to suit their personal tastes and the décor of any room in their home.

The premium look of the Furniture Concept Appliances is further achieved through the use of various finishes including stainless steel, glass, metal, and FENIX, an innovative material with advanced coating technology designed by Arpa Industriale of Italy. Opaque, fingerprint-resistant and pleasing to the touch, FENIX 1 offers excellent durability and has a timeless yet distinctly modern appearance.2

Through the innovative experience provided by the virtual showroom at CES 2021, LG is providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the collection's remarkable versatility online. Guests will be able to design their dream interior and fill it with LG Furniture Concept Appliances in the colors and finishes of their choice.

Visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2021 starting on January 11 to experience LG Furniture Concept Appliances in a virtual living space.

1 www.arpaindustriale.com/en/products

2 Product and color availability may vary by region.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

