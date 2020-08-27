LG Introduces Industry's First Smart Ranges With Iconic 'Knock On' InstaView Technology Plus Air Fry

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Americans cooking at home than ever, LG Electronics USA is helping provide meal inspiration and faster, more convenient prep with the introduction of the industry's first line of smart ranges to offer the exclusive LG InstaView™ "knock on" technology plus Air Fry. With four new models starting at $1,099, LG InstaView Ranges with Air Fry help families break free of mealtime monotony with access to apps offering tens of thousands recipes that send specific oven temperatures and cook times directly to the oven for flawless results.1 Plus, LG smart ranges have peace of mind built in thanks to LG Proactive Customer Care – an exclusive preventive maintenance service that sends users customizes tips and alerts to keep their range performing its best for the long haul.

"As U.S. consumers prepare more meals at home, they are craving new ways to make meal prep simpler, more exciting and fun," said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG's new ranges make it easy for everyone to get involved in mealtime with the LG InstaView glass door that enables users to easily turn on the oven light with two quick knocks, while the Air Fry technology delivers the crispy flavor of comfort food for a crowd fast. Trying new recipes is even easy with access to smart recipe apps that guide you step-by-step."

Knock Twice to See Inside

Taking a cue from LG's wildly popular InstaView™ refrigerators (with more than one million units sold), LG InstaView ranges let users check cooking progress without opening the door or reaching over a hot cooktop to flip a switch. Simply knock twice on the oven's glass window to illuminate the interior and visually monitor cooking progress. And if you're hands are full or dirty, the range will light up if gently tapped twice with an elbow, knee or even foot. Now, everyone from the youngest to the oldest can get involved by quickly and safely keeping an eye on what's cooking with the oven door closed, while saving energy and reducing cooking times.

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Perfect for families spending more time cooking together at home, LG ranges now offer popular Air Fry technology for quick, satisfying, crispy flavor without the guilt or wasted counter space. Unlike smaller countertop air fryers, Air Fry is built into the large capacity oven for the flexibility to feed a crowd. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the crunch that the whole family craves without the extra oil. With no preheating, spend more time savoring meals with loved ones and less time waiting for food to cook.

When Air Fry is not in use, LG True Convection delivers continuous, precise heat for even browning and crisping – all while cooking more quickly and efficiently. Cleanup is simple with LG EasyClean® – the fastest oven-clean feature available.2 Simply spray the interior with water and let the oven do work in just 10 minutes without chemicals. For tougher baked-on splatters, the self-clean function delivers high heat for a deep clean.

Tap into Smart Features for Foolproof Results

When users connect their smart range to LG's ThinQ™ app, they can start the oven, set timers, or check meal status from anywhere, making multitasking easy. Users can go hands-free and operate select features of the oven with voice commands through Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG smart ranges also take the monotony out of planning home-cooked meals with access to tens of thousands of recipes via SideChef, Innit, and Tovala3 smart cooking apps, which automatically send temperature and cook time settings to the oven for flawless results.

Peace of Mind Built In

Consumers can shop with confidence knowing that LG's new smart ranges come with LG Proactive Customer Care– the only personalized customer support tool in the industry that offers preventative maintenance tips, alerts, and monthly usage reports customized to each user to help keep appliances performing their best. Using LG's ThinQ app, Proactive Customer Care can both preempt and solve potential issues faster than ever so users don't miss a beat at home.

Available Now

LG is rolling out four smart LG InstaView Ranges with Air Fry along with four LG Convection Air Fry Ranges nationwide at the following manufacturer's suggested retail prices:

LG InstaView Ranges with Air Fry

Model LRGL5825 gas freestanding range (﻿$1,199 in PrintProof™ Stainless, $1,299 in PrintProof Black Stainless)

in PrintProof Black Stainless) Model LREL6325 electric freestanding range (﻿$1,099 in PrintProof Stainless, $1,199 in PrintProof Black Stainless)

LG Convection Ranges with Air Fry

LRGL5823 gas freestanding range (﻿$999 in Stainless, $1,099 in PrintProof Black Stainless)

in PrintProof Black Stainless) LREL6323 electric freestanding range (﻿$899 in Stainless, $999 in PrintProof Black Stainless)

For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/us/ranges-ovens.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 App partner functionality dates may vary. Innit and Tovala functionalities will launch late 2020. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/kitchen/discovercooking

2Among major leading home appliance brands as surveyed in March 2020. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

3For more information on recipe app pricing, visit www.lg.com/us/kitchen/discovercooking

