LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS IN U.S. FEATURING WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

U.S. Pre-Order at LG.com Begins Today Featuring Free Gaming Pad and Expedited Shipping

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced today U.S. pricing and availability of its new lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) featuring the world's first 240Hz OLED panel. Both models are now available for pre-order exclusively at LG.com and will include special pre-order offer1 of a free UltraGear Gaming Pad ($199.99 ARV) and free expedited two-day shipping. Pre-orders are expected to ship in early January.

The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market. Equipped with the world's first 240Hz OLED panel2, which is exclusively manufactured by LG, the new 27- and 45-inch models deliver a record-breaking response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG), not to mention superior self-lit picture quality complete with vibrant colors and infinite contrast. Courtesy of these cutting-edge display technologies, the latest models tick every box when it comes to what consumers want in a gaming monitor.

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor with Unprecedented Speed

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers the level of performance needed to get the most of the latest game titles; its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate and a staggering 0.03ms (GTG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming. It also covers 98.53 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant graphics that fully capture the vision of the game designers and digital artists who created them. Additionally, the monitor's Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel makes it easier to see what is on screen so that users can enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience regardless of ambient light conditions.

Featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, LG's 27-inch UltraGear provides seamless visuals with minimal tearing or stuttering. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to relish the realistic, spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X4. Meanwhile, the included remote control provides quick and easy display management plus the added convenience of programmable hotkeys.

Next-level Immersion with 45-inch Curved OLED Display

A CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree, model 45GR95QE is LG's first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen. It is also the very first 45-inch display with an 800R curvature: an exciting, new form factor designed to deliver next-level gaming experiences.

The 45GR95QE's remarkable, curved OLED panel offers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.55 percent coverage of DCI-P3, producing the bright colors, deep blacks and crisp images that not only make the onscreen action come alive, but also heighten the player's focus. Like its 27-inch sibling, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Harnessing the immense potential of OLED, the 45GR95QE provides total gaming immersion.

Visitors to CES 2023 from January 5-8 are encouraged to stop by booth #15501 in the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors.

Specifications:



LG UltraGear OLED Gaming

Monitor (27GR95QE) LG UltraGear Curved OLED

Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE) U.S. SRP $999 $1,699 Display Type OLED (AGLR) OLED (AGLR) Screen Size 27-inch 45-inch Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature - 800R HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Speaker N/A N/A Remote Control Yes Yes Stand Tilt: -5º to +15º Height: 110mm Swivel: ±10º Pivot: Adjustable Tilt: -5º to +15º Height: 110mm Swivel: ±10º Pivot: Not Available

1 Preorder for LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors 45GR95QE-B and 27GR95QE-B is available only on LG.com December 12-26, 2022. Preorders will be filled on a first come, first served basis. All standard Terms of Purchase apply Visit https://www.lg.com/us/shop/terms-conditions for complete terms and conditions.

2 As of December 12, 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

3 98.5 percent typical; 90% minimum

4 DTS Headphone:X sold separately.

5 98 percent typical; 90% minimum

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-launches-ultragear-gaming-monitors-in-us-featuring-worlds-first-240hz-oled-panel-301699876.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA