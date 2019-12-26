LG Leverages Appliance Know-How To Develop First Indoor Vegetable Cultivator

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an indoor gardening appliance at CES® 2020, its first foray into the booming indoor gardening movement. The revolutionary built-in column-style indoor gardening appliance employs advanced light, temperature and water control, convenient all-in-one seed packages and a growth-monitoring app to help users cultivate nutrient-rich and flavorful greens inside their own homes.

LG's indoor gardening appliance enables even the most novice of gardeners to experience the joys of having a green thumb. Designed for the millions of consumers worldwide who seek the peace of mind in knowing exactly what's in their food and where it comes from, the innovative indoor gardening appliance cultivates crisp, fresh herbs and vegetables all year-round; perfect for urban dwellers or anyone interested in pursuing a healthier, greener lifestyle.

Utilizing flexible modules, the appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day. LED lights, forced air circulation, and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients for delicious recipes and dishes. The advanced gardening system is capable of holding up to 24 all-in-one seed packages1, enough for a family of four to enjoy the health benefits and culinary advantages of cooking with home-grown produce.

LG's leadership and know-how in appliance technologies are apparent in the indoor gardening cultivator. A key component of the automated gardening solution is LG's non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that the plant packages require. This core technology prevents algae growth and prevents unpleasant odors for a hygienic environment where natural herbs and leafy vegetables can grow. A companion smartphone app helps users manage and monitor their plants, offering useful guidance at each step along the way to ensure a successful harvest every time. In addition to the seeds of your choice, the all-in-one seed packages contain peat moss and fertilizer, making it easy for immediate planting. Initial packages will include 20 different varieties including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory, and basil.

LG's first home gardening cultivator will be on display during CES 2020 from January 7-10 at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Follow all of LG's CES activities and announcements on social media using #LGCES2020.

1Capacity depends on the variety of seed packages.

