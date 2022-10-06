LG NAMED '2022 ECO-LEADER' FOR COMMITMENT TO WASTE REDUCTION AND RECYCLING

Company Recognized by Green Builder Media for Continued Sustainability Efforts Contributing to Circular Economy, Driving Climate Action

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the company's progress in achieving its aggressive waste reduction goals, LG Electronics has been named a 2022 Eco-Leader. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this highly coveted distinction from Green Builder® Media.

Every year, Green Builder's Eco-Leader program recognizes companies that have promoted and fostered initiatives that enhance sustainability in the built environment. This year's focus is on the circular economy, underscoring the importance of resource efficiency. Achieving a 2022 Eco-Leader award showcases LG's continued actions toward sustainability and the company's goal of recycling 95 percent of waste produced at production sites worldwide by the year 2030.

LG's implementation of waste treatment practices is an eco-friendly and effective approach to reducing production waste. Through careful execution, LG manages and monitors the waste recycling process that occurs at each of the company's production sites. The processes consist of utilizing a transportation system for waste build-up at production sites, researching new recycling technologies and honoring a resource circulation program that increases the collection of e-waste and decreases risk.

As a result of the company's waste management efforts, LG has expanded its usage of recycled materials resulting in increased product stability and quality in select LG products such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, gaming monitors and TVs.

"Environmental sustainability is a core business principle at LG. Through an increase in the use of renewable raw materials and designing for recyclability, LG has expanded its range of recycled products while also minimizing the environmental impact of our products," said Thomas Yoon, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America. He noted that LG has used 51,128 tons of recycled plastics over the span of four years and continues to expand its application of recycled plastics across various product categories.

"We're pleased to designate LG as an Eco-Leader for the fourth year in a row," said Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media, North America's leading green building and sustainable living media company. "The company is constantly refining its practices and reinventing its processes to reduce its environmental impact in a way that is worthy of distinction."

In addition to product production efficiency, LG is pursuing initiatives that minimize packaging material through weight, volume and space reduction. These strategies are analyzed by LG every two years, with most recent results demonstrating a reduction of packaging material used by 8.6 percent and the packaging volume by 2.8 percent.

The design of packaging has also played a major role in LG's waste reduction efforts. With LG soundbars at the forefront, its packaging is made with a range of recycled material such as 500-millimeter polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and molded pulp made with recycled paper and cardboard, which decreased Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam usage by 250 tons annually.

From pursuing waste reduction methods to implementing product recycling initiatives, LG continues to pave a path forward in pursuit of reaching more sustainable, efficient, and greener production practices. For more information, visit lg.com

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

+1 202 710 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

Roberto Munoz

+1 516 949 9199

roberto.munoz@lg-one.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-named-2022-eco-leader-for-commitment-to-waste-reduction-and-recycling-301641858.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA