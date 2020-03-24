LG OLED TV Takes Top Honor At Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards For Sixth Time

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has once again demonstrated its product design prowess with a grand total of 19 accolades at this year's Red Dot Design Awards, capped by the Best of the Best honor for the 65-inch GX Gallery series LG OLED TV (model 65GX).

The Red Dot Best of the Best winner in the product design category features LG's luxurious gallery design which enables the art-inspired slender TV to sit flush on the wall, offering new decorating and installation possibilities. Like other premium 2020 LG OLED TVs, this Red Dot winner delivers an incredible viewing experience with the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor, unmatched color expression and infinite contrast of OLED.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the three most prestigious professional design competitions in the world. This year some 6,500 products from 60 countries were submitted for the jury's consideration. In addition to the LG 65GX, this year Red Dot judges bestowed awards on two other OLED TVs from LG Electronics – the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K (model 77ZX) and LG OLED WX Wallpaper 4K OLED TV (model 65WX). These three LG OLED models, which are among the first NEXTGEN TVs introduced in the United States, also received 2020 iF design Awards, another prominent international design competition.

Since debuting in 2013, LG OLED TVs have been recognized by Red Dot every year, earning the top honor an impressive six times. Past LG OLED award winners have included the world's first rollable TV, the "Wallpaper" TV and the minimalistic Picture-on-Glass TV.

Other cutting-edge products from LG honored by Red Dot for outstanding design this year include:

LG SIGNATURE 8K UHD OLED TV (model 77ZX)

UHD OLED TV (model 77ZX) LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner

LG V60 ThinQ and Dual Screen 3 smartphone

LG OLED TV 4K UHD (model 65WX)

UHD (model 65WX) LG NanoCell 4K UHD TV (model 75NANO99)

UHD TV (model 75NANO99) LG UltraFine Display Ergo (model 32UN880)

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 27GN950)

LG Soundbar (model SN11RG)

LG Styler Clothing Care System

LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Komp with Power Drive Mop

LG CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop

LG 24-inch AI Direct Drive Washer and Heat Pump Dryer

LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier

