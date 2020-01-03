LG To Unveil 2020 Real 8K TV Lineup Featuring Next-Gen AI Processor At CES 2020

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), the company delivering the Real 8K experience, will introduce its expanded 8K TV lineup next week at CES® 2020 – eight TVs with new 77- and 65-inch class models joining LG's existing 88- and 75-inch screen sizes.

The diverse 2020 lineup includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with every model exceeding the industry's official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland validating that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TV exceed this definition.*

Not only do LG 8K TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience. The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content thanks to support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG's 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

LG's latest 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

The α9 Gen 3 processor's AI Picture Pro is capable of recognizing faces and text on screen, fine-tuning and sharpening each to produce more natural skin tones, well-defined facial features and clearer, more readable characters. In addition, its Auto Genre Selection recognizes the type of content being watched and automatically applies the ideal picture settings, guaranteeing the best image quality among four genres: movie, sports, standard and animation.

LG's AI Sound Pro analyzes and classifies the audio of content among five categories – music, movies, sports, drama or news – for clearer voices and richer, more textured background sound. Spoken words are isolated and their volume increased, making it distinctively easier for viewers to understand while background noises are identified and the scene up-mixed to virtual 5.1 surround for a heightened level of viewer immersion.

On top of the exceptional viewing experience, LG 8K TVs offer a new level of convenience made possible by AI technology. Users can monitor and control compatible IoT devices directly from the TV's Home Dashboard, while Hands-Free Voice Control allows viewers to easily control multiple connected devices with just their voice, even from across the room. Available in 144 countries, ThinQ voice recognition is built into every LG 8K TV. And with LG's popular smart TV platform, webOS, the new TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit as well as both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice compatibility in the future.

LG's comprehensive, 8K lineup will be on show during CES 2020 from January 7-10 at the company's booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Follow all of LG's CES activities and announcements by visiting https://ces2020.lgusnewsroom.com/.

* Test results for LG's new 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and 65-inch NanoCell 8K (Nano97 series) TVs confirmed by TÜV Rheinland as surpassing minimum contrast modulation (CM) threshold requirements for Real 8K.

