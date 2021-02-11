LG USA Launches 2021 Gram Laptop Computers

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of the full line of 2021 LG gram laptops at LG-authorized dealers nationwide. Led by the CES® 2021 Innovation Award-winning 17-inch LG gram 17, the 2021 line features stylish new designs and productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio screens ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

The diverse lineup includes five exciting new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P) all with 16:10 aspect ratio screens designed around maximizing work efficiency. Offering more screen real estate than the 16:9 displays found on most laptops, the latest LG grams are able to show more information at any one time. The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for extended comfort and efficiency without compromising the portability of these compact devices. The 2021 LG gram lineup also features an expanded range of color options including white, black, silver and green outer shells.

Model Model. suffix Specs

SRP Availability Main Color Battery* gram 14 14Z90P-K.AAW3U1 i3 TGL_8GB_256GB White Up to 25.5 hr $999 Now 14Z90P-K.AAW5U1 i5 TGL_8GB_256GB White Up to 25.5 hr $1199 Now 14Z90P-K.AAS7U1 i7 TGL_8GB_512GB Silver Up to 25.5 hr $1399 Now 14Z90P-K.AAS8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_512GB Silver Up to 25.5 hr $1499 Now 14Z90P-K.AAB8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_512GB Black Up to 25.5 hr $1499 Now gram 16 16Z90P-K.AAW5U1 i5 TGL_8GB_256GB White Up to 22 hr $1299 Now 16Z90P-K.AAS8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Silver Up to 22 hr $1699 Now 16Z90P-K.AAB8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Black Up to 22 hr $1699 Now gram 17 17Z90P-K.AAB8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Black Up to 19.5 hr $1799 Now gram 2 in 1 (14) 14T90P-K.AAB9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Black Up to 24.5 hr $1699 Mid-Mar 14T90P-K.AAG9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Green Up to 24.5 hr $1699 Mid-Mar gram 2 in 1 (16) 16T90P-K.AAG7U1 i5 TGL_16GB_512GB Green Up to 21 hr $1499 Mid-Mar 16T90P-K.AAS9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_2TB Silver Up to 21 hr $1999 Mid-Mar 16T90P-K.AAB9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_2TB Black Up to 21 hr $1999 Mid-Mar

Covering 99 percent (typical) of DCI-P3 color space2, LG gram's new high-res displays are perfect for entertainment as well as work, delivering exceptional picture quality with vibrant, accurate colors, excellent contrast and sharp details. New for 2021, the four-sided slim bezel design aids in viewer immersion and contributes to the premium products' sleeker, more sophisticated look.

Able to meet the needs of the most demanding users, LG gram laptops are Intel® Evo™ Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Iris® Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory. LG gram models 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure long periods of use between charges1, freeing users from the need to carry a power adapter with them at all times.

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG gram 17 features a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 2.98lbs (1.35kg). Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 models weigh in at just 2.62lbs (1.19kg) and 2.2lbs (999g) respectively and are a scant 0.66 inches (1.68cm) thick. Thanks to LG's slim bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

Both the 16- and 14-inch versions of the new LG gram 2-in-1 deliver incredible freedom thanks to LG's unique 360-degree hinge and their exceptional lightness. The LG gram 2-in-1 comes with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for a smooth, precise writing and drawing experience.

1 Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

2 DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

