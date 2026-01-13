LGT and LLB establish Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
Vaduz, 13. Januar 2026. LGT and Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) have jointly established the Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut (LPBI). With this step, the Liechtenstein financial centre will, for the first time, have the capacity to issue Pfandbriefe (covered bonds) – an internationally established class of debt instrument secured by first-lien mortgages on Liechtenstein real estate. The new institute closes a gap in the Liechtenstein capital market and strengthens the long-term stability of the financial centre.
The Pfandbriefinstitut gives participating Liechtenstein banks access to a shared platform for the joint issuance of covered bonds. The new Pfandbriefe act, adopted by the Liechtenstein Landtag in December 2024 and effective since April 2025, establishes the legal framework for the LPBI. As a licensed financial institution, the LPBI is directly supervised by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein. The institute’s covered bonds are backed by first-lien mortgages on Liechtenstein real estate and are subject to strict statutory requirements.
Advantages for investors and the financial centre
A joint initiative by leading local mortgage lenders
Organisation
Brief portrait LGT
LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 30 June 2025, LGT managed assets of CHF 359.6 billion (USD 451.6 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 6000 people who work out of more than 40 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East.
Brief portrait LLB
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'353 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 117.2 billion.
|
2258774 13.01.2026 CET/CEST
