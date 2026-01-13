Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie

13.01.2026 07:00:04

LGT and LLB establish Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Partnership
LGT and LLB establish Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut

13.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 13. Januar 2026. LGT and Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) have jointly established the Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut (LPBI). With this step, the Liechtenstein financial centre will, for the first time, have the capacity to issue Pfandbriefe (covered bonds) – an internationally established class of debt instrument secured by first-lien mortgages on Liechtenstein real estate. The new institute closes a gap in the Liechtenstein capital market and strengthens the long-term stability of the financial centre.

The Pfandbriefinstitut gives participating Liechtenstein banks access to a shared platform for the joint issuance of covered bonds. The new Pfandbriefe act, adopted by the Liechtenstein Landtag in December 2024 and effective since April 2025, establishes the legal framework for the LPBI. As a licensed financial institution, the LPBI is directly supervised by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein. The institute’s covered bonds are backed by first-lien mortgages on Liechtenstein real estate and are subject to strict statutory requirements.

Advantages for investors and the financial centre
Pfandbriefe have a long and successful track record in many jurisdictions, including Switzerland. They are recognised internationally as a very secure asset class due to their two layers of protection: the obligations of the issuing bank and the underlying real estate collateral. Investors therefore benefit from a high level of security – an advantage that is particularly relevant in periods of economic uncertainty. At the same time, covered bonds broaden banks’ refinancing base, thereby contributing to the long-term stability of the Liechtenstein real-estate market.

A joint initiative by leading local mortgage lenders
“With the new Pfandbriefinstitut, we are strengthening the stability of the Liechtenstein financial centre and broadening its refinancing landscape. Our clients will also benefit, among other things from a more resilient mortgage market and improved long-term planning certainty”, says Michael Bürge, CFO of LGT Group. Christoph Reich, CEO of LLB, says: “The close cooperation between LGT and LLB on this project underscores the Liechtenstein financial centre’s capacity for innovation. The new covered bond institute establishes infrastructure that opens up additional opportunities for banks and supports the long-term development of the capital market.”

Organisation
Dr. Georg Stöckl (LGT) will serve as CEO of the joint Executive Board of the Pfandbriefinstitut, with Bettina Halter (LLB) assuming the role of CRO. The Board of Directors will be chaired by Christoph Reich (LLB), and Michael Bürge (LGT) will assume the role of Vice-Chair. Other Board members include Daniel Bose (LGT), Andreas Oehler (LLB) and Karl Laternser (BEWERA AG). The LPBI will issue its first covered-bonds in the coming months.

Brief portrait LGT

LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 30 June 2025, LGT managed assets of CHF 359.6 billion (USD 451.6 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 6000 people who work out of more than 40 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East.

Brief portrait LLB

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'353 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 117.2 billion.

Contact
LGT Group Holding AG
Karin Brigl, Head Corporate Communications
Telefon +423 235 23 44 | lgt.media@lgt.com | www.lgt.com 

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Cyrill Sele, Head Group Corporate Communications
Telephone +423 236 82 09 | communications@llb.li | llb.li


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258774

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258774  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

