LGT Capital Partners Commits To Accelex' Next Generation Data Management Solution

AI/ML TECHNOLOGY AUTOMATING DATA EXTRACTION FROM PRIVATE MARKETS INVESTMENT DOCUMENTS

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelex, a data acquisition, analytics and reporting solution for private markets investors and asset servicers, is pleased to announce that they have widened the agreement with LGT Capital Partners ("LGT CP") to provide their cutting-edge SaaS platform to bring digitization to the regular extraction of critical financial information from a wide range of private markets investment documents. LGT CP was one of Accelex' first clients in 2020.

The alternative investment industry is set to continue its growth trajectory where global firms like LGT CP, who are already transitioning highly manual operational workflows for data management, are seeking greater transparency into fund underlying assets. With Accelex, LGT CP is able to access a wider range of data on fund assets in a much shorter timeframe, bringing tremendous benefits for reporting to beneficiaries and investment decision making.

"The Accelex solution adds digitization, scale, quality and full auditability, complementing other measures in place, to get seamless access to investment data - historically a mostly manual process", commented Ruud Wilders, Principal, Private Markets Operations at LGT CP. "Accelex delivers proven capabilities for fund performance reports and financial statements. We are excited to continue our journey and extend the technology to other critical investment workflows such as capital accounts statements and cashflow notices".

"LGT CP is a global leader in alternative investments, and we are delighted to partner with a firm of such profile to deliver our solution to enhance their operations" said Michael Aldridge, President at Accelex. "Firms at the scale of LGT CP – with over USD 80 billion in assets under management – benefit enormously from the automation Accelex brings, streamlining middle and back-office functions and ultimately delivering better investment insights".

About Accelex

Accelex provides a data acquisition, analytics and reporting solution for investors and asset servicers enabling firms to access the full potential of their data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex automates processes for extraction, analysis, and sharing of critical investment performance and transaction data. The solution has been developed to simplify the demanding workflow requirements of investors and their asset servicers. Headquartered in London, Accelex has offices in Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Toronto. For further information please visit: https://accelextech.com

About LGT Capital Partners

LGT Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment specialist with over USD 80 billion in assets under management and more than 600 institutional clients in 41 countries. An international team of over 600 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the firm has offices in more than twenty locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. For further information please visit: www.lgtcp.com