|
20.04.2022 10:04:38
LHN eyes growth and valuations with spin-off and listing of logistics arm
CATALIST-LISTED LHN Limited's spin-off and listing of its logistics arm LHN Logistics would give the logistics unit resources to grow and also provide greater clarity for investors to value its property and logistics segments, said executive chairman of both entities, Kelvin Lim.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!