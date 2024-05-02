Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 08:18:57

LHV Pank updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share remained in the range of 19 to 20,1 euros. The mid-point of the target range is 2,6% above the last closing price at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in September 2023.

LHV forecast on EfTEN Real Estate Fund for this year foresees: (i) EBITDA and dividend will remain at the previous year's level; (ii) low impact of real estate revaluation on fund results; (iii) low vacancy rate of properties; (iv) maintenance of conservative leverage policy.

The analysis report is available on the LHV Pank Financial Portal.

Kristjan Tamla
EfTEN Capital AS
Managing Director
Tel: +372 655 9515
E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shs 18,90 -0,79% EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Vorgaben helfen: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am Freitag sind am heimischen Aktienmarkt und beim deutschen Leitindex höhere Kurse zu sehen. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen