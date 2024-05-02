|
02.05.2024 08:18:57
LHV Pank updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS
LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share remained in the range of 19 to 20,1 euros. The mid-point of the target range is 2,6% above the last closing price at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in September 2023.
LHV forecast on EfTEN Real Estate Fund for this year foresees: (i) EBITDA and dividend will remain at the previous year's level; (ii) low impact of real estate revaluation on fund results; (iii) low vacancy rate of properties; (iv) maintenance of conservative leverage policy.
The analysis report is available on the LHV Pank Financial Portal.
Kristjan Tamla
EfTEN Capital AS
Managing Director
Tel: +372 655 9515
E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shs
|18,90
|-0,79%