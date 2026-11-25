Laidlaw International Aktie
WKN DE: 813197 / ISIN: US50730R1023
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25.11.2026 10:25:20
Li Auto Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Vehicle Sales Up 4.7%
(RTTNews) - Li Auto (LI, 2015.HK) reported a net loss of RMB 309.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of RMB 624.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 0.32, compared with a loss of RMB 0.62. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 112.9 million, compared to a loss of RMB 359.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 0.12, compared with a loss of RMB 0.36 in the third quarter of 2025.
Vehicle sales were RMB 27.1 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% from RMB 25.9 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Total revenues were RMB 28.8 billion, representing an increase of 5.4% from RMB 27.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025.
For the fourth quarter of 2026, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 110,000 and 115,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7% to 5.3%. Total revenues are projected to be between RMB 31.7 billion and RMB 33.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1% to 15.1%.
Li Auto shares are trading at HK$42.40 on Hong Kong Exchange, up 2.46%.
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