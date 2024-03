Li Auto Stock Has 27% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

After two days of back-to-back gains post-earnings, shares of red-hot Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) stock finally sold off (a little) on Wednesday, giving back 2% ... after gaining nearly 33%. The stock again resumed an upward journey on Thursday. For new investors, that's good news, giving them a chance to buy in a bit more cheaply, before Li goes up any further.Responding to Li Auto's blowout Q4 earnings report on Tuesday, you see, Bank of America analyst Ming Hsun Lee reiterated his "buy" rating on the stock, and raised his price target to $57 a share. If Lee's right about that, it means Li stock could gain another 27%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel