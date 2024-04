Li Auto Stock Has 82% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Tesla was the talk of the town Wednesday after the electric vehicle (EV) maker announced weak earnings but also said it would send more affordably priced EVs to market as soon as possible. Earlier in the week, however, it was a different electric carmaker -- China's Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- that caught investors' attention.On Monday, Citigroup tweaked its price target lower on Li Auto stock to $43.60. Despite the lower price target, Citi insists Li stock is still a buy (the new price target implies a 73% upside over the next 12 months from the current price). What's going on here?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel