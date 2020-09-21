Li-Cycle Announces Newly Appointed Chief Technical Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle), a leading lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, recently announced the appointment of Chris Biederman to the role of Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

Biederman, who joined the company in January as Chief Process Engineer, brings with him more than 12 years of process engineering experience in the mining industry. As the newly appointed CTO, Biederman will lead a team of engineers, oversee the advancement of Li-Cycle's technology through the commercialization of the NA Commercial Hub in New York, while also continuing to manage the company's ongoing research and development projects.

"Chris has a strong history of delivering successful projects and leading multi-disciplinary engineering teams," said Ajay Kochhar, Co-founder, President & CEO of Li-Cycle. "We're thrilled that he has joined our Leadership Team and are confident that his recent appointment to CTO will help push Li-Cycle through its next phase of growth."

With a passion for water treatment, mining, process engineering and technologies, Biederman's decade-plus experience includes process engineering designs for greenfield and brownfield sites, bench-scale and pilot-scale testing, plant performance assessments, as well as in-plant troubleshooting, modeling and optimization.

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle) is on a mission to leverage its innovative technology to provide a customer-centric end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries and create a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronic and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage the end-of-life of these batteries, and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit Li-Cycle's website: https://li-cycle.com/

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

247657@email4pr.com

(888)317-4687

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/li-cycle-announces-newly-appointed-chief-technical-officer-301134610.html

SOURCE Li-Cycle