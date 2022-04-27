Lia Keel Named 2022 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine

North Highland Managing Director Honored for Excellence in Client Services

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that Managing Director Lia Keel was named a 2022 Top Consultant in the category of Excellence in Client Services by Consulting Magazine.

Since 2000, Consulting Magazine has identified the most influential practitioners in the consulting profession, those who differentiate themselves by their ability to innovate, deliver the highest levels of client service and affect positive change for their peers, their firms and the industry.

"Lia is an incredible example of a leader at North Highland," said Barbara Ray, president and managing director at North Highland. "Not only does she bring a passion to problem solving for our clients at the highest levels, she is dedicated to the growth of our people, serving as a coach and mentor to her team members."

Based out of North Highland's Charlotte, N.C., office, Keel is responsible for the Company's Healthcare, Retail/CPG and Automotive clients across several geographies.

"I'm so grateful to Consulting Magazine for this special recognition," reflected Keel. "In my role, it's truly the people that keep me motivated and spark my creativity – the ability to interact with such talented and diverse clients and employees alike. This work isn't just business for me; every time I'm able to help a client meet a challenge head on, I consider that a personal win."

Keel will be celebrated at Consulting Magazine's Top Consultants awards dinner in New York on Thursday, June 9.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com

