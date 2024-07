Lib Dems to push for cross-party talks on tackling social care

Exclusive: party to use biggest-ever cohort of MPs to get ‘essential decisions’ made on issue that ‘cut-through’The Liberal Democrats plan to use their best-ever contingent of 71 MPs to push Keir Starmer to begin cross-party talks on a new plan for social care, saying the issue was raised repeatedly by voters during their election campaign.Lib Dem insiders said Ed Davey’s party, which unseated four cabinet ministers as well as dozens of other senior Conservatives, would also seek to make sure the position of unpaid carers was considered properly by the Labour government. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian