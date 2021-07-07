Liberated Syndication Announces Partnership with JioSaavn

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn” or "the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced an agreement with JioSaavn, India’s largest music streaming service reaching 100+ million monthly active users. The new distribution feature is already available on the Libsyn platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with JioSaavn, a leader in music and audio streaming with a wide range of original content, including podcasts,” said Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, Laurie Sims. "India is the third-largest podcast-listening market globally1. The combination of the 75,000+ podcasts on the Libsyn platform with exposure to potentially over 100 million new monthly listeners on JioSaavn will further fuel the continued growth of podcasting in India and the Libsyn platform.”

"I see the partnership with JioSaavn as a key opportunity to expand interest for podcast creators and listeners globally,” said Rob Greenlee, Libsyn’s VP of Content and Partnerships. "This will extend the reach for podcasting through the discovery of more content by new audiences across the platforms where they listen to audio. Libsyn will continue to provide platform tools to grow podcasting and support podcast creator success.”

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About JioSaavn

Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it the largest music streaming service in India with millions of monthly active users (MAUs). The company has 900+ label partnerships including Universal, Sony, T-Series, Tips, YRF, Saregama and Warner Music. In addition to 60 million+ tracks in 18 languages, JioSaavn also offers users the option of accessing the app in six regional Indian languages as part of the streaming service's ongoing regionalisation efforts.

Honored by Fast Company as one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies – JioSaavn offers a slate of original podcasts ranging from Bollywood to comedy, storytelling to cricket. JioSaavn's Artist Originals (AO) is the first full-spectrum in-house streaming label pioneering new models of direct-to-artist music production, marketing and distribution. AO has released chart-topping records like "Bom Diggy” by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, and "cold/mess” by Prateek Kuhad. AO’s global collaborations include Marshmello and Pritam's BIBA; hip-hop stars Divine & Naezy's NY Se Mumbai; with Nas; as well as a viral EDM remix of Bom Diggy; by Dillon Francis.

JioSaavn's team of 300+ works across offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New York and California. For more information, visit www.jio.com/jiosaavn.

_________________

1 KPMG; Business Insider India, March 24, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005555/en/