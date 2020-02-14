Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2020 Monthly Update

14.02.2020 14:19:00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund                                
Ticker: USA   
Monthly Update, January, 2020        

Investment Approach:                                 
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core                          
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.                                                        

Investment Managers:                                 
Value Managers:                                
    Aristotle Capital Management, LLC                         
    Macquarie Investment Management                          
    Pzena Investment Management, LLC                                                                  

Growth Managers:                             
    Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP                             
    TCW Investment Management Company                             

                                   

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End                              

            (32.1% of equity portfolio)                            

1

Amazon.com, Inc.                  

2.4%

2

Adobe, Inc.                          

2.3%

3

Visa, Inc.                            

2.3%

4

PayPal Holdings, Inc.           

2.3%

5

Alphabet, Inc.                        

2.1%

6

Microsoft Corp.                     

1.9%

7

salesforce.com, Inc.               

1.8%

8

Facebook, Inc.                       

1.7%

9

Halliburton Co.                      

1.6%

10

Danaher Corp.                       

1.5%

11

Abbott Laboratories               

1.4%

12

Mondelez International, Inc. 

1.4%

13

Capital One Financial Corp.  

1.3%

14

American International Group, Inc. 

1.3%

15

Equinix, Inc.                          

1.2%

16

Bank of America Corp.          

1.2%

17

ServiceNow, Inc.                   

1.2%

18

American Tower Corp.          

1.1%

19

Home Depot, Inc.                  

1.1%

20

General Electric Co.              

1.0%

Holdings are subject to change.           

 

                                               

Monthly Performance:         




Performance

NAV

Market Price

Discount

Beginning of month value

$6.90

$6.77

-1.9%

Distributions (Ex-Date January 23)

$0.17

$0.17


End of month value

$6.69

$6.66

-0.4%

Performance for month

-0.57%

0.89%


Performance year-to-date

-0.57%

0.89%


           

                              

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)    


Total

$1,396.4

Equities

$1,402.6

Percent Invested

100.4%

          

                         

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

22.7%

Financials

16.0%

Health Care

15.1%

Consumer Discretionary

12.8%

Industrials

9.1%

Energy

6.0%

Communication Services

5.9%

Consumer Staples

4.9%

Real Estate

3.6%

Materials

3.0%

Utilities

0.9%

Total Market Value

100.0%


*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard
(GICS).  

                                                          

New Holdings                       
Xilinx, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.
Monster Beverage Corp.
Omnicom Group, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2020 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of January 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted.                                                  

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

