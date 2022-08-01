Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Launches Agent Portal

New Website Provides Valuable Reporting and Resources for Agents

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced the launch of an Agent Portal for its Home Service, PreNeed, and Supplemental Health lines of business.

"Combining our high-touch, personalized service with a robust online Agent Portal, the LBIG team is available for support when agents need it," said Marty Martin, president at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "We are pleased to introduce a new way for our agents to engage with the LBIG team to grow and manage their business."

With LBIG's Agent Portal, contracted agents have online access to relevant information, resources, and reports that they need to manage their LBIG book of business. The site provides easy access to agent and client information including policies, documents, reporting, commissions, and product specifications.

"LBIG's Agent Portal simplifies the way our agents do business," said David Kessler, senior vice president of technology at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "In this competitive marketplace, data visualization is critical to thriving and our new Agent Portal gives our agents the tools to better understand their client portfolio."

The Agent Portal features a dynamic dashboard that provides secure access to key performance indicators and metrics for an agent's business and downline agents.

"At LBIG, we strive to meet agents' digital needs," said Brian Clark, chief marketing officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "Whether working from home, the office, or the road, the Agent Portal is right at your fingertips allowing agents to quickly and efficiently access information related to their clients and business."

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group plans to implement this technology to its other business lines in the future.

