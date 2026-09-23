Liberty Global Enters Into 3 Year Partnership With Sierra For AI Rollout; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA), a telecom service company, announced that it has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Sierra, a conversational AI platform to support the rollout of its technology across Liberty Global operating companies.

The partnership gives Liberty Global's businesses a common way to use AI agents that can communicate with customers in natural language through chat, voice, and text. These AI agents will handle routine and more complex customer interactions, allowing customer-care teams to focus on issues that need human expertise. Liberty Global will gradually deploy Sierra across about 80 million fixed and mobile connections in Europe, with the rollout already underway and tailored to each market, brand, and customer.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.41 percent down at $9.63.