Liberty Media Corp.: Consolidated Liberty Reports Profit Of $253 Mln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Liberty Media Corp. reported second-quarter net earnings to shareholders for consolidated Liberty of $253 million, which included profit to Liberty SiriusXM Group of $166 million, a loss to Braves Group of $29 million, and profit to Formula One Group of $116 million. Net earnings to shareholders of consolidated Liberty was $622 million, prior year.

SiriusXM reported adjusted OIBDA of $702 million, up 3% year-over-year. Total Liberty SiriusXM Group reported adjusted OIBDA of $694 million, an increase of 3%. Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 83.4% as of July 28.

Second quarter consolidated Liberty revenue was $3.24 billion, which included revenue of $2.25 billion for Liberty SiriusXM. Consolidated Liberty revenue was $3.26 billion, last year.

