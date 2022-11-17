Liberty Media Plans To Split Off Atlanta Braves

(RTTNews) - Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) said that its board has authorized the company to pursue a split-off of the Atlanta Braves and its associated real estate development project and the creation of a new Liberty Live Group tracking stock.

Following the completion of the Split-Off, Liberty Media would create a new third tracking stock group, the Liberty Live Group, through the reclassification of all of Liberty Media's remaining common stock, which includes the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Formula One Group.

Liberty Media expects to complete the Split-Off and the Reclassification in the first half of 2023.