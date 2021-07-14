Liberty Mutual Insurance Commits an Additional $1.5 Million in Crisis Grants to Community Partners

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced it is providing an additional $1.5 million in grants to Boston-area nonprofit partners as part of the company's ongoing strategic support in response to the impacts of the coronavirus. These grants will provide aid in two critical areas that have emerged as a result of the pandemic: combating learning loss and expanding mental health services.

Based upon conversations with city officials and nonprofit partners, as well as supplemental research, Liberty Mutual Foundation found these areas have experienced devastating effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

While many private and parochial schools remained open over the last year, public schools in communities heavily impacted by the virus were closed or in hybrid mode. Student isolation further suppressed successful instruction and diminished attendance.

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic increased stress, anxiety, feelings of isolation, and other symptoms of underlying mental illness. It also further disrupted access to care in underserved areas.

Funding in the amount of $1.5 million will be distributed to nine organizations – three organizations dedicated to combating learning loss: YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston After School and Beyond, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción – and another six nonprofit partners providing mental health services: Father's UpLift, Roxbury Presbyterian Church Social Impact Center Cory Johnson Project, Samaritans, Trinity Boston Connects, Uphams Corner Community Health Center, and North End Waterfront Health.

The funding will help organizations enhance summer programming, allowing students to use out of school time for academic development, and will support the expansion of mental health counseling, coaching, and advocacy programs.

"The organizations chosen for community learning will build upon years of programming to help young people regain lost ground, while funding for mental health providers will help our non-profits reach more people in need," said Liberty Mutual Foundation President Melissa MacDonnell. "These grants will yield solutions in response to urgent needs, strengthening the Boston community in the wake of the pandemic."

This funding is the latest initiative in Liberty Mutual Foundation's ongoing response to the coronavirus, which was launched in March of 2020. This phase complements the more than $3 million in crisis grants given earlier this year. To date, Liberty Mutual has distributed $18 million to nonprofit partners serving those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71st on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

