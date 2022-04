Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer; Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 1068517. The replay will be available until May 4, 2022.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com

