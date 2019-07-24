Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 20, 2019 to holders of record as of September 6, 2019. A distribution of $0.05 per unit has been approved for holders of units in Liberty Oilfield Services New HoldCo LLC, which will use the same record and payment date.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of Liberty and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com

